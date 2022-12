BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Mike Ross, the owner of Bakersfield's Christmas Town, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss all the fun Christmas Town has to offer. Christmas Town features over five million lights, a skating rink, real snow, a slide, laser tag, a hayride, food vendors, and more. It's open until January 1st.

Kern Living: Christmas Town

Christmas Town

Facebook | Instagram