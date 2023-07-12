Kern Living: Church House Trap House
1K Phew and 1K PSon joined 23ABC in studio for an episode of Kern Living, resulting in a new music video for their song "Church House Trap House," featuring 23ABC's Greg Deras on guitar!
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:17:06-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 1K Phew and 1K PSon joined 23ABC in studio for an episode of Kern Living, resulting in a new music video for their song "Church House Trap House," featuring 23ABC's Greg Deras on guitar!
Church House Trap House | KERN LIVING
1K PSon
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music
1K Phew
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.