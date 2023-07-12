Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Church House Trap House

1K Phew and 1K PSon joined 23ABC in studio for an episode of Kern Living, resulting in a new music video for their song "Church House Trap House," featuring 23ABC's Greg Deras on guitar!
1K Phew and 1K Pson - "Church House Trap House"
23ABC
1K Phew and 1K Pson - "Church House Trap House"
D59D66FF-51CA-49CB-AD20-158790ACC40C.jpeg
1K Phew and 1K Pson - "Church House Trap House"
1K Phew and 1K Pson - "Church House Trap House"
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 18:17:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 1K Phew and 1K PSon joined 23ABC in studio for an episode of Kern Living, resulting in a new music video for their song "Church House Trap House," featuring 23ABC's Greg Deras on guitar!

Church House Trap House | KERN LIVING

1K PSon
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

1K Phew
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School