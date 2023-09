BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with California comedian Concrete! During the talk, Concrete gives us details on his upcoming Bakersfield and Southern California shows.

For more information on the Bakersfield show, click here!

Concrete | KERN LIVING

Concrete

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | IMDb

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: