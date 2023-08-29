Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Dignity Health Sports Complex

The Dignity Health Sports Complex has multiple clinics, classes, and development leagues available for youth in sports such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, and sideline cheer.
Ryan Nelson tries to dunk at Dignity Health Sports Complex
23ABC
Ryan Nelson tries to dunk at Dignity Health Sports Complex
Kyle Shiloh with Ryan Nelson at the Dignity Health Sports Complex
Dignity Health Sports Complex
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 15:06:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits the Dignity Health Sports Complex. While at the complex, he speaks with Bakersfield native and former Garces student Kyle Shiloh, current CEO of Gameday Sports Academy and the Dignity Health Sports Complex.

The Dignity Health Sports Complex has multiple clinics, classes, and development leagues available for youth in sports such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, and sideline cheer.

Dignity Health Sports Complex | KERN LIVING

Dignity Health Sports Complex
Instagram | Facebook

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I Want My 80s Tour

Win Tickets to the 'I Want My 80s Tour'