BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Andrea Fahlander, an ice skater with Disney on Ice, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Fahlander's history with ice skating and that wonderful Disney magic. Disney On Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows that focus on different Disney characters from fan-favorite movies. The series, once known as Walt Disney's World on Ice, celebrated its 21st anniversary in July.

Disney On Ice will return to Bakersfield through Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will be at the Mechanics Bank Arena from October 28th until October 30th. Tickets can be found on the Mechanics Bank website.

Kern Living: Disney on Ice

