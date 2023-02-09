Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Everyday Insurance Needs with B&D Law Group

B&D Law Group
23ABC
B&D Law Group
Posted at 3:12 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 18:12:24-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Alina Dermendjian, a personal injury lawyer with B&D Law Group, as they discuss insurance and why someone may need it in their everyday life. B&D Law Group takes on cases revolving around vehicle accidents such as car accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents, scooter and skateboard accidents, and trucking accidents.

To learn more about B&D Law Group, click here.

Kern Living: Everyday Insurance Needs with B&D Law Group

B&D Law Group
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima

Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima