Kern Living: Guardianship with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Kassie Mullican, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, about guardianship.
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 03, 2023
Original Segment Aired: May 3, 2023

GBLA has two projects relating to guardianship: the grandparent guardianship project and the caregiver project. The grandparent guardianship project is meant for those over the age of 55 with a minor living with them. Meanwhile, the caregiver project gives individuals the opportunity to take guardianship of children five years old and younger and potentially their older siblings.

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance | KERN LIVING

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
