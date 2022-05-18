Kern Living: Heavyn's Treats
Kern Living
If you have a sweet tooth, Heavyn's Treats can help with that. Owners Delana Ellis-Gayes and Dion Gaye named the Bakersfield business after one of their daughters and the business offers up baked items.
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 17:27:00-04
SPONSORED CONTENT — If you have a sweet tooth, Heavyn's Treats can help with that.
Owners Delana Ellis-Gayes and Dion Gaye named the Bakersfield business after one of their daughters and the business offers up baked items.
Facebook | Instagram
Kern Living: Heavyn's Treats
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.