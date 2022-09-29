BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he explores the Kern County Fair. During this segment, Ryan eats some delicious fair foods, such as Hawaiian Teriyaki and cookies, and visits showman Paul Bunyan of the Lumberjack Challenge to watch some classic lumberjack axe throwing and log rolling.

The Kern County Fair is a yearly event that features a variety of foods, performers, rides, and activities. You can buy tickets to the fair here.

Kern Living: Kern County Fair

