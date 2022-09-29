Watch Now
Kern Living: Kern County Fair

23ABC News
The 2022 Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 29, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he explores the Kern County Fair. During this segment, Ryan eats some delicious fair foods, such as Hawaiian Teriyaki and cookies, and visits showman Paul Bunyan of the Lumberjack Challenge to watch some classic lumberjack axe throwing and log rolling.

The Kern County Fair is a yearly event that features a variety of foods, performers, rides, and activities. You can buy tickets to the fair here.

Kern County Fair
