Kern Living: Ladies and Gents Bridal

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits Ladies and Gents Bridal and talks with Allison Tessen, a Bridal Consultant for the shop.
23ABC
Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 17:29:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits Ladies and Gents Bridal and talks with Allison Tessen, a Bridal Consultant for the shop.

Ladies and Gents Bridal | KERN LIVING

Ladies and Gents Bridal
