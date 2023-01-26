Kern Living: Meet Billie

Watch Now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to Billie! Billie is a sweet bundle of energy despite sleeping during her guest appearance. She is only around seven weeks old and the shelter believes that she is a Queensland mix. Billie has sisters and brothers at the shelter as well, all of whom are searching for their forever home.

Kern County Animal Services
