23ABC News

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 02, 2022

SPONSORED CONTENT — Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living and introduces host Ryan Nelson to Cash. Kern Living: Meet Cash Kern County Animal Services

3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 868-7100

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Get More Out of Life with Kern Living on 23ABC

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.