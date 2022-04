SPONSORED CONTENT — Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living with Gabriel, a 6-year-old terrier mix that is looking for his forever home.

Kern Living: Meet Gabriel

Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield

3951 Fruitvale Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Main Number: (661) 868-7100

Kern County Animal Shelter - Lake Isabella

14891 Highway 178

Lake Isabella, CA 93240

Main Number: (760) 378-1131