Kern Living: Meet Heni

23ABC
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 18:52:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Heni! Heni is a good old boy at 11 years old.

Kern County Animal Services
