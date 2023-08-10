Kern Living: Meet Heni
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 18:52:46-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Heni! Heni is a good old boy at 11 years old.
Meet Heni | KERN LIVING
Kern County Animal Services
