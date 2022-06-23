Watch Now
Kern Living: Meet Lady

Kern Living
Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living to introduce host Ryan Nelson to a "handful of a dog" - Lady - who is looking for her forever home.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 15:00:45-04

Kern Living: Meet Lady

Kern County Animal Services
3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 868-7100
