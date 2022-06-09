Kern Living: Meet Nina from Kern County Animal Services
Kern Living
Kern County Animal Services' Nick Cullen stops by Kern Living and introduces host Ryan Nelson to Nina, who is looking for her forever home.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 15:47:29-04
SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern County Animal Services' Nick Cullen stops by Kern Living and introduces host Ryan Nelson to Nina, who is looking for her forever home.
Kern Living: Meet Nina
Kern County Animal Services
3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 868-7100
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.