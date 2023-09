BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce the Pet of the Week: Sprocket!

Sprocket is a good young boy who is approximately a year and a half old. He gets along well with dogs and people and he is looking for his forever home.

Meet Sprocket | KERN LIVING

Kern County Animal Services

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: