Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Mike's Backyard BBQ

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Mike, owner of Mike's Backyard BBQ, while finding out if Mike has the best BBQ in Kern County!
Mike's Backyard BBQ
23ABC
Mike's Backyard BBQ
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:54:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Mike, owner of Mike's Backyard BBQ, while finding out if Mike has the best BBQ in Kern County!

Mike's Backyard BBQ | KERN LIVING

Mike's Backyard BBQ
Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture