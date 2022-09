BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.

To order from Momma Jones Kitchen, call 661-817-2419.

Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen

