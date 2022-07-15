On this episode of Kern Living host Ryan Nelson welcomes Mayra Sheley of Omni Family Health to discuss some of the wonderful job opportunities currently available. There are over 80 positions including front office clerks, call center associates, medical assistants, dental assistants, patient flow coordinators, and many more. Mayra also talks about the work-life atmosphere at Omni Family Health and how you can apply for any of the positions.
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Job Opportunities
- 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 1022 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 4900 California Avenue Suite 100B, Bakersfield
- 2811 H Street, Bakersfield
- 4131 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
- 210 N. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield
- 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
- 4600 Panama Lane Suite 102B, Bakersfield
- 3409 Calloway Drive Building 300, Bakersfield
- 1701 Stine Road, Bakersfield
- 4151 Mexicali Drive, Bakersfield
- 1451 White Lane, Bakersfield
- 277 E. Front Street, Buttonwillow
- 912 Fremont Street, Delano
- 1215 Jefferson Street, Delano
- 1001 Main Street, Delano
- 21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills
- 1133 N. Chelsea Street, Ridgecrest
- 655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 320 James Street, Shafter
- 1100 4th Street, Taft
- 161 N. Mill Street, Tehachapi
- 2101 7th Street, Wasco