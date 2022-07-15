On this episode of Kern Living host Ryan Nelson welcomes Mayra Sheley of Omni Family Health to discuss some of the wonderful job opportunities currently available. There are over 80 positions including front office clerks, call center associates, medical assistants, dental assistants, patient flow coordinators, and many more. Mayra also talks about the work-life atmosphere at Omni Family Health and how you can apply for any of the positions.

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Job Opportunities

