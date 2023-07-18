Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Peso Pluma

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks to the crowd right before the Peso Pluma concert at the Mechanic's Bank Arena in Bakersfield!
Peso Pluma at the Mechanic's Bank Arena
23ABC
Peso Pluma at the Mechanic's Bank Arena
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 17:01:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks to the crowd right before the Peso Pluma concert at the Mechanic's Bank Arena in Bakersfield!

Peso Pluma | KERN LIVING

Peso Pluma
YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School