BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kassie Mullican of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss GBLA's Senior Law Center, eligibility requirements and screenings, and the legal services that GBLA provides. GBLA's Senior Law Center provides legal assistance to anyone over 60 years of age, with the highest priority going to those with no or low income.

Kern Living: Senior Law Center at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

