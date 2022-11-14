Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Senior Law Center at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Kern Living
Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:07:11-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kassie Mullican of Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss GBLA's Senior Law Center, eligibility requirements and screenings, and the legal services that GBLA provides. GBLA's Senior Law Center provides legal assistance to anyone over 60 years of age, with the highest priority going to those with no or low income.

Kern Living: Senior Law Center at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Find Out How to Donate Today