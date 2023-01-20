BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson are introducing Bakersfield to the freshest way to support the community: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros and Pasta Bowls.

The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24. The 661 Meal is $15.

The 661 Meal will be available from January 23rd through February 14th.

Kern Living: The 661 Meal

Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls

