Kern Living: The Fearless Co.

Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 19, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Maya, owner of The Fearless Co., and her model Tarryn about fear of the unknown and fighting fear through religion and clothing.

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

