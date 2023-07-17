Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: TYM4Change Park Clean-Up Project

TYM4Change is currently working with the City of Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks District to improve parks around Bakersfield in order to benefit the community.
TYM4Change Park Clean-Up Project
23ABC
TYM4Change Park Clean-Up Project
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 17:50:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — TYM4Change is currently working with the City of Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks District to improve parks around Bakersfield in order to benefit the community.

TYM4Change | KERN LIVING

TYM4Change
Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School