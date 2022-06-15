SPONSORED CONTENT — Thrifting for clothing is always an adventure - looking for stylish pieces that are also unique. Becca Tappia from Velvet Vintage takes her thrift finds a step further, adding embellishments to the clothing to create one-of-a-kind pieces. She joined Kern Living host Ryan Nelson to talk about how Velvet Vintage got started, the types of clothing items she sells, and how she puts her unique spin on them.

Kern Living: Velvet Vintage

Velvet Vintage

2819 F Street, Bakersfield (inside In Your Wildest Dreams Consignments)

Instagram