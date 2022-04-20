Watch
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Vida Vegan Company

Kern Living, Vida Vegan
Kern Living
Kern Living host Ryan Nelson says Vida Vegan may be a solution to the struggle of frequent drive-thru visits.
Kern Living, Vida Vegan
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 14:45:37-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — As a person who loves to eat but also feels kinda bad for how much fast food he eats, Kern Living host Ryan Nelson says Vida Vegan may be a solution to the struggle of frequent drive-thru visits.

Kern Living: Vida Vegan

Vida Vegan Company
4530 Stine Rd, Bakersfield
(661) 573-3202
Facebook | Instagram

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul