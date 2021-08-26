Watch
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Laser crafted wood earrings and designs

items.[0].image.alt
Kern Living
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Fresh Take Design Co., Kern Living, August 26, 2021
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:26:07-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern County has some of the most creative and crafty local businesses. And while wood usually lends itself to big massive projects, one local woman is going against the grain creating dainty earrings.

Torrey Hartman, the owner of Fresh Take Design Co., joined Kern Living to talk more about how her business got started, what it is all about, and some of the products and services she offers. She also reveals what she most enjoys about being a small business in Kern County.

Kern Living: Laser crafted wood earrings and designs

Fresh Take Design Co.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!