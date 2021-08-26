Laser crafted wood earrings and designs

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern County has some of the most creative and crafty local businesses. And while wood usually lends itself to big massive projects, one local woman is going against the grain creating dainty earrings.

Torrey Hartman, the owner of Fresh Take Design Co., joined Kern Living to talk more about how her business got started, what it is all about, and some of the products and services she offers. She also reveals what she most enjoys about being a small business in Kern County.

