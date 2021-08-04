Watch
Liven up your home or office with Bolles Nursery

Bolles Nursery, Bakersfield, August 4, 2021
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:25:38-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — During the pandemic, the want and need for house plants exploded and the popularity of these green beauties is here to stay. Jessica Wills stopped by Bolles Nursery, a gem tucked just off of Allen Road and it's just filled with beautiful plants, flowers, and trees. Jessica checked in with Suz Williams, the manager at Bolles to find out what's most popular this summer.

Bolles Nursery
3255 Allen Rd, Bakersfield
(661) 587-8104
