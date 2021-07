BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It seems you can't go to the grocery store or a summer barbecue without seeing a can of hard seltzer. The popularity of hard seltzer is exploding with sales projected to reach 2.7 billion this year and Michelob Ultra is standing out with their certified organic seltzers.

Jessica Wills caught up with the vp of marketing from Michelob Ultra and to find out more about their new product.