BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are getting bored with the seltzer craze, there is a local company that is here to shake things up for you - literally! Hold my seltzer, we have Craft Cocktails in a Can now with Voktail!

Olive Sill from Voktail joins Jessica Wills to talk about how the company got started, the different flavors they offer, why Voktail is unique in the market, and their plans for the future.