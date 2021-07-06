Watch
What Happens When You Donate Plasma?

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What happens when you donate plasma? Did you know when you donate blood you can save anywhere from one to three live? But there is another way to save lives as well - through platelet donation. You could save up to five lives!

Platelet is not as widely known or talked about, so in this episode of Kern Living, Jessica Wills learns about what it is and the process from Erika Rios, the lead phlebotomist with Houchin Community Blood Bank.

DONATE BLOOD AT EITHER HOUCHIN LOCATIONS:

