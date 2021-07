BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — LVL Fitness is changing the fitness game right here in Kern County. So, Jessica Wills takes you to check out a killer workout and how it can transform your body. It is perfect for everyone who has busy lives on the go! Take a look!

Kern Living: What is the Megaformer and how can it transform your body?

LVL Fitness

8800 Stockdale Hwy #190, Bakersfield