Watch
Lifestyle

New Downtown Bakersfield mural pays homage to local wrester and artist

"Wolf of L Street" located on 20th and L Street in Downtown Bakersfield

On the streets of Downtown Bakersfield, you can now look for a lone wolf as a beacon of hope and inspiration for artists throughout the city.

The "Wolf of L Street" mural was unveiled Thursday by the Gonzalez family and Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, who helped commission the painting. The mural is in honor of the family's lost loved one, Peter Gonzalez, an East Bakersfield High wrestler and artist who died last year.

"Peter touched so many lives and if you really knew Peter, he was just such a special person and he was the most genuine person I could ever meet," said Peter's brother Nick Gonzalez.

Nick said the mural's design is similar to the artistic stylings of his brother and helped bring his art to life. The artist, Hannah Webb, aka The Obanoth, is known for her colorful geometric style paintings. Something Nick said reminded them of his brother.

"We felt that her artwork resonated with what my brother did," said Nick. "At the end of the day, we're family. And when I look at this mural, I see that."

When you see the mural, along with the artist's signature you'll find a hashtag #poselikepeter. Nick hopes the community will see this and use it to empower a message of togetherness.

"Especially in the year that we've lived in in 2020, going through the craziness, going through lockdown," he said. "You have to look past the things that divide us, you have to really focus on the things that bring us together."

"Wolf of L Street" is located on 20th and L Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

New Downtown Bakersfield mural pays homage to local wrester and artist

close-gallery
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Wolf of L Street mural
  • Peter Gonzalez
  • Peter Gonzalez
  • Peter Gonzalez

Share

On the streets of Downtown Bakersfield, you can now look for a lone wolf as a beacon of hope and inspiration for artists throughout the city.

The "Wolf of L Street" mural was unveiled Thursday by the Gonzalez family and Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, who helped commission the painting. The mural is in honor of the family's lost loved one, Peter Gonzalez, an East Bakersfield High wrestler and artist who died last year.23ABC News Image
"Peter touched so many lives and if you really knew Peter, he was just such a special person and he was the most genuine person I could ever meet," said Peter's brother Nick Gonzalez.23ABC News Image
Community and family members came out Thursday to honor Peter Gonzalez and celebrate the unveiling of the new mural. The mural's design is similar to the artistic stylings Peter and helped bring his art to life.23ABC News Image
The Gonzalez family and Councilmember Andrea Gonzales organized the grand unveiling of the 'Wolf of L Street' mural.23ABC News Image
"Peter touched so many lives and if you really knew Peter, he was just such a special person and he was the most genuine person I could ever meet," said Peter's brother Nick Gonzalez.23ABC News Image
When you see the mural, along with the artist's signature you'll find a hashtag #poselikepeter. Nick Gonzalez, Peter's brother, hopes the community will see this and use it to empower a message of togetherness.23ABC News Image
Peter Gonzalez was an accomplished wrester at East Bakersfield High with a passion for art. After his death, his family started the Peter Gonzalez Memorial Fund to help dedicate the 'Wolf of L Street' mural to his brother.Courtesy of Nick Gonzalez
Peter Gonzalez was an accomplished wrester at East Bakersfield High with a passion for art. After his death, his family started the Peter Gonzalez Memorial Fund to help dedicate the 'Wolf of L Street' mural to his brother.Courtesy of Nick Gonzalez
Pictured here is Peter Gonzalez as a child alongside his father. "At the end of the day, we're family. And when I look at this mural, I see that," Peter's brother Nick said during the unveiling of the 'Wolf of L Street' mural.Courtesy of Nick Gonzalez
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next