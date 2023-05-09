Watch Now
Owner of Carl's Jr, Hardee's makes deal to use AI in drive-thrus

Posted at 8:46 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 11:46:07-04

(KERO) — Some fast food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by AI tech company OpenCity, Inc., CKE Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr and Hardee's, will begin using AI technology to take drive-thru orders at some fast food restaurant locations.

The company says it is in an effort to boost accuracy, speed, and revenue, as well as manage staffing shortages.

Aside from OpenCity, CKE Restaurant Holdings is also partnering with Presto Automation and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a "significant" hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers. Presto is also listed as a partner with fast food chains Del Taco and Checkers.

