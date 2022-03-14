Pi Day Deals: Here's where you can find deals on pizza

(KERO) — Do you know what today is? It's Pi Day.

Pi is the mathematical constant equal to 3.14159265359. Hence, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th. Albert Einstein was born on Pi Day and noted astrophysicist Stephen Hawking passed away on this day in 2018.

But it is also a mathematical excuse to get deals on all types of pies, but especially pizza. Your favorite pizza shop, restaurant, or grocery store is likely selling pizzas for $3.14 or giving similar discounts.

23ABC checked around and dessert pies, as well as pot pies, are also on sale in some stores. So if you're thinking of celebrating Pi Day with a pizza, you might want to see if there are any new deals you can grab.

7-Eleven Pi Day Pizza Deal: 7-Eleven will have a $3.14 pizza deal Monday for members of its 7Rewards loyalty program. Get any whole pizza for $3.14, including cheese, pepperoni, or 7-Meat at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. At participating Speedway stores, get the deal with the Speedy Rewards loyalty program. The Pi Day pizza deal also is available for $3.14 through the 7NOW delivery app. There's a limit of two pizzas per rewards member in-store and two pizza deals for delivery. Fees and delivery charges apply.

BJ’s Pi Day $3.14 Pizza Deal: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a dine-in pizza deal for Pi Day. Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 Monday.

Blaze Pi Day Deal: Pizza for $3.14: Blaze Pizza is giving new and existing Blaze Rewards members any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain's app. To get the deal you need to sign up for the loyalty program on the app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed Monday through March 31.

Chuck E. Cheese Pi Day and Spring Deal: Chuck E. Cheese said its Spring-tastic Family Fun Pack is available for Pi Day and through April 24 for delivery or carryout. For $34.99, get two large pizzas, Unicorn Cotton Candy, a goody bag and spring activity sheet, and 250 e-tickets for your next Chuck E. Cheese visit.

Domino's Pi Day: $3 Coupon for Carryout Orders: For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery. Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com. Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order.

Hungry Howie’s Pi Day Deal: Hungry Howie’s is offering 40% off any pizza from Sunday through March 20 with promo code FORTY. The deal is for online carryout orders at participating locations.

McDonald’s Pi Day Free Pie Deal: Get a free pie Monday with a $1 or more purchase and a McDonald’s app deal.

Pieology Pi Day Double Rewards Points: Pieology will be celebrating with double the points for Pie Life Reward members who download the app and join the chain's "circle of family, friends, and community."

Round Table Pizza Pi Day Deal: Round Table Pizza is celebrating Pi Day with an offer for a $3.14 Personal Cheese Pizza Monday. The deal is available to new and existing loyalty members. Access the deal on the Round Table Pizza Royal Reward App.