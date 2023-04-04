Popularity of sandwiches causes higher demand for small chickens

(KERO) — The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird.

Small chickens are now in higher demand, as restaurants like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-Fil-A have come to prize those that weigh only about four pounds. The demand comes because they are reportedly more tender and more flavorful than their bigger counterparts.

As a result of the high demand, the cost of small chicken boneless breasts has remained relatively high since January 2021, peaking at about $4.30 during the summer of 2022 before falling to about $2.50.

