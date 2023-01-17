Research shows last name affects chances of success in life

New research suggests your last name has a lot to do with your success.

Researchers from the University of Colorado-Boulder analyzed data from more than 4,000 men from 1957 through 2011. They looked at how well they performed in school and how successful they were in their adult lives.

Overall, men whose last names appeared earlier in the alphabet were more likely to see greater achievements, especially in school. Researchers say those whose names fell at the end of the alphabet were less likely to be identified by teachers as outstanding students.