Singles now prefer less expensive first dates

(KERO) — Forget fancy dinners, most singles are opting for a more affordable first date.

A new survey funded by a number of dating platforms asked 5,000 single people about their dating expenses. 84 percent of singles say that to save money, they now prefer a casual first date. Meanwhile, 30 percent say they are now more open to doing free activities.

The high cost of dining out and changes to dating habits during the pandemic, like walks and picnics, are driving the shift. According to a Plenty of Fish survey, of more than 8,000 users, nearly half of Millennial and Gen Z singles have suggested going on less expensive and more budget-friendly dates.

Studies also show that more Americans are now seeking long-term relationships.