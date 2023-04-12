Study claims workplaces are the most common sites for mass shootings

(KERO) — Data shows that the mass shooting at a Louisville bank is just the latest example of workplace violence in the United States.

According to the nonprofit research center The Violence Project, workplaces are the most common sites for mass shootings.

Between 1966 and 2021, there were more than 50 shootings at workplaces across the country. The violence accounted for more than 30 percent of mass shootings during that time.

Researchers say the biggest motivator behind the attacks are employment-related issues, such as termination.

