Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? You're in an Airbnb!?!

(WEALTH OF GEEKS VIA AP) — Matthew Lillard is often praised for his acting range, and his latest role may even shock you. That's right; he's become one of the 20,000 new hosts joining Airbnb every month.

Time travel back to 2002 and book an unforgettable camper vacation along the Southern California coast this summer. You can stay in the real Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine overlooking the beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby mountains in Malibu, California.

Would You Do It For a Scooby Snack?

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first live-action film, Matthew Lillard serves as Airbnb Host of the gang's iconic Mystery Machine outside of Los Angeles. Never before available to the public for overnight stays, the iconic van has come out of retirement (along with the spirit of Shaggy) to bring guests right back to 2002.

Lillard is serving up Y2K nostalgia and inviting guests into the world he knows so well. "I've been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he's been a part of me ever since," said Lillard. "I can't wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they'll never forget…monsters not included!"

Live Like Shaggy and Scooby In the Mystery Machine for $20 a Night

In celebration of the live-action film's 20th anniversary, guests will be able to book three individual one-night stays on June 24, June 25, and June 26 for only $20 a night. During stays, guests will enjoy:

A virtual greeting from Lillard upon arrival

Plenty of 2002 throwbacks, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp, and donning Shaggy's signature puka shell necklace

All-you-can-eat snacks and some of Shaggy & Scooby's favorite foods like hot dogs and eggplant burgers

Mystery games to show off your whodunit-solving skills

A Scooby-Doo movie screening, complete with popcorn, candy, and unlimited Scooby Snacks

Outdoor lounge seating and hammock space to vibe out in stunning Malibu

No Mystery to Solve; Here's How to Book

People can request to book this stay beginning Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/mysterymachine. Guests are responsible for their travel to and from Southern California. This accommodation is not suitable for infants or children, and no smoking or pets are permitted.

Those hoping to stay in the Mystery Machine should note that this stay's rules require following applicable local, state, and federal regulations and guidelines for COVID-19 and Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices, which may include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Airbnb is closely monitoring Southern California COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a refund of the booking fee ($20) and $1,000 Airbnb travel credit if Airbnb determines it is necessary to cancel the stay.

More Scooby-Like Summer Adventures

Shaggy and Scooby embraced life on the road before it was trendy, and the Mystery Machine is fully set up for two fans to experience all the spooky thrills for a night. For those looking to discover more unique stays, they have over 12,500 campers available around the globe and plenty of Scooby-like stays for a summer vacation adventure of a lifetime.