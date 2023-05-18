Uber to start providing rides for unaccompanied teenagers

(KERO) — Parents will soon be able to put their teenagers in Uber vehicles.

The ride-hailing service is rolling out a new feature that allows children 13-to-17 years old to ride alone.

Once their parents or caretakers hail a car for them, teens will have to give the driver a unique pin number. Then, the app will record audio during the ride so that the parent can follow the trip's progress. Parents can contact the driver or Uber's support team at any time during the ride.

Uber says only highly rated and experienced drivers will be allowed to provide rides to unaccompanied teens.

The company consulted with the nonprofit organization Safe Kids Worldwide to develop the new feature. It's slated to go live in more than a dozen metro areas on Mon, May 22.

