Video shows bear, 5-year-old jumping together

NASHVILLE — In a video taking the internet by storm, a five-year-old and a bear jump for joy together at a zoo in Nashville.
Five-year-old Ian goes to the zoo often with his dad, according to Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.
While on a visit to the bear exhibit, Ian started to jump in front of the glass shortly before a bear walks over and begins to do the same thing.
According to the boy’s dad, the two enjoyed playing together for about 10 minutes.
