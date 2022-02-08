Where is the best place to get pasta in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Made from unleavened dough or wheat flour and mixed with water or eggs, pasta comes in a variety of different shapes and sizes. And when I say different, I'm not kidding. There are over 300 different varieties known by over 1,300 different names. Penne, fusilli, farfalle, rigatoni, gnocchi, campanella, ricciutelli, tagliolini, lasagna, cannelloni are just some of the names that come to mind.

And the sauces! Marinara, alfredo, pesto, vodka, bolognese, puttanesca, carbonara, arrabbiata. All of them adding a different level of flavor. Then top it off with any variety of meats and cheeses and side of garlic bread and you have yourself a feast that will leave you unable to move for hours.

But when you are craving that deep dish of deliciousness, where do you go to find it in Kern County?

We posted just that question to our fans and followers on social media and they responded. Coming in on top like a big meatball on a pile of spaghetti, was Sorella Ristorante Italiano in Bakersfield, getting the most comments than any other location hands down. Opened in 1993, Sorella incorporates "the best & freshest seasonal produce, Italian cheeses, meat & seafood, accented with fine wine, Italian olive oils & many unusual ingredients that will surprise & delight." And with 4 stars on Yelp, it seems everyone agrees.

Also doing well was Frugatti's on Coffee Road and Uricchio's Trattoria in Downtown Bakersfield. Frugatti's describes itself as "real Italian, by real Italians" where they "we like to keep it authentic around here."

According to the owners, "Uricchio's always has been and will continue to be a celebration for travelers and locals alike! Our delicious and generous portions along with our friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere are guaranteed to make you smile."

Also getting multiple mentions were Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant, Rosa's Italian Restaurant, Luigi's, Mama Tosca's Italian Restaurant, and Perfetto Italian Restaurant in Tehachapi.

Check out the full list below:

Google Street View Google Street View image of Sorella Ristorante Italiano in Bakersfield, Calif.

Sorella Ristorante Italiano

7900 McNair Ln, Bakersfield

(661) 396-8603

Google Street View Google Street View image of Frugatti's in Bakersfield, Calif.

Frugatti's

600 Coffee Rd, Bakersfield

(661) 836-2000

Google Street View Google Street View image of Uricchio's Trattoria in Bakersfield, Calif.

Uricchio's Trattoria

1400 17th St, Bakersfield

(661) 326-8870

Google Street View Google Street View image of Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant

1418 18th St, Bakersfield

(661) 493-0433

Google Street View Google Street View image of Rosa's Italian Restaurant in Bakersfield, Calif.

Rosa's Italian Restaurant

2400 Columbus St, Bakersfield

(661) 872-1606

Google Street View Google Street View image of Luigi's in Bakersfield, Calif.

Luigi's

725 E 19th St, Bakersfield

(661) 322-0926

Google Street View Google Street View image of Mama Tosca's Italian Restaurant in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mama Tosca's Italian Restaurant

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 831-1242

Google Street View Google Street View image of Perfetto Italian Restaurant in Tehachapi, Calif.

Perfetto Italian Restaurant

209 S Green St, Tehachapi

(661) 822-1711

Also receiving mentions: