Data released today shows influenza is spreading earlier this year and at least 36 states have a widespread outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 21 of those states have high flu activity. It is not yet clear whether this will be a bad winter season for the flu, though it is known this year's vaccine is not adequately covering this strain.

