Tax Tips: How to get started on your tax return

(KERO) — The window to file your federal tax return is closing and for those who haven't filed sometimes the hardest part is getting started.

First, start with your personal identifying information.

Next, gather any documents that show your sources of income.

These documents will have been delivered to you in the mail. Or you may be able to access them online by logging into your workplace portal.

"The W-2, which is what your employer sends you showing how much income you made. If you are self-employed, then you should be getting a 1099 from different sources of income that you may have done," explained Alejandra Castro, a spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service.

And if you earned interest on your bank accounts that needs to be reported to the IRS too.

If you make $73,000 or less a year in adjusted gross income, you can file online with free tax preparation software through the IRS website.

If you make $58,000 or less you may qualify to visit a volunteer income tax assistance center.