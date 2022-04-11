Tax Tips: How to get started on your tax return

Watch
The window to file your federal tax return is closing and for those who haven't filed sometimes the hardest part is getting started.
First, start with your personal identifying information.

Next, gather any documents that show your sources of income.

These documents will have been delivered to you in the mail. Or you may be able to access them online by logging into your workplace portal.

"The W-2, which is what your employer sends you showing how much income you made. If you are self-employed, then you should be getting a 1099 from different sources of income that you may have done," explained Alejandra Castro, a spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service.

And if you earned interest on your bank accounts that needs to be reported to the IRS too.

If you make $73,000 or less a year in adjusted gross income, you can file online with free tax preparation software through the IRS website.

If you make $58,000 or less you may qualify to visit a volunteer income tax assistance center.

The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Monday, April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do. The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia for everyone except taxpayers who live in Maine or Massachusetts. Taxpayers in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022, to file their returns due to the Patriots' Day holiday in those states. Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, October 17, 2022, to file.