Thousands of students attend 19th Annual Leaders in Life Youth Conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On Thursday, thousands of local students gathered at the Rabobank Convention Center for the 19th Annual Leaders in Life Youth Conference.

Leaders in Life is one of the largest youth leadership conferences in California.

The conference is organized by teens, for teens.

Complete with leadership workshops and motivational speakers, the goal of the conference is to promote leadership skills, good decision-making and offers local youth a voice.

Organizers say the vision of Leaders in Life is to bring together students from various races, economic backgrounds and academic achievement levels and inspire and encourage those who may be struggling academically, with personal issues or home and family issues to stretch their leadership skills.