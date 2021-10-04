Murray Family Farms celebrates October Fun Fest throughout October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's feeling like fall at Murray Family Farms. The farm is back this year with full festivities and more pumpkins.

"We've got munchkins, we've got bat wings, we've got all kinds of gourds and pumpkins of all sizes," Murray said.

Murray Family Farms founder Steve Murray says for October Fun Fest, they added a bigger pumpkin patch full of pumpkins both grown on the farm and bought from other farmers.

“We’ve got, I think, one of the best pumpkin patches, certainly, in Kern County," Murray said.

The farm has pumpkins of all sizes.

“We’ve got everything from the size of your head down to cannonballs, down to munchkins. It's huge probably 180 to 200 pumpkins that are over 120 pounds," Murray said.

The pumpkins can be bought for carving, eating, and used for decoration.

“This is called a Turk's Turban if you cut it open it's very dark orange inside, it's great for baking, it's really good eating. This is one of the moon series and most people believe that the white pumpkins have the richest color and the best flavor, high sugar of any pumpkin, if you get a baked pumpkin pie or just eat them," Murray said.

Murray says a basketball sized pumpkin is free with admission, and you also get to enjoy a lot of other activities.

“We’ve got the potato blasters, the corn cannons, and the wagon ride, we’ve gone in and renovated our animal garden so we've got some new members of our staff in the animal garden, ball toss, the slide is back again. It's open space all outdoors and it's a great place you know the CDC says outdoor activities have a low risk," Murray said.

Murray says the farm is for all ages to enjoy.

“It's a great place to bring your family. Our slogan is, "Fond memories grown ripe here," Murray said.

October Fun Fest is everyday in October from 12pm to 8pm. Tickets can be bought on Murray Family Farms website.