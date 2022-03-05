After 2 years, COVID-19 has killed over 85,000 Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — March 4th marks two years since California declared a state of emergency in regard to the Coronavirus.

State Senator Bill Dodd from Napa issued a statement saying in part, “It’s been a heartbreaking two years. Filled with hardship and loss. We will never forget those who did not survive this terrible pandemic. Nor will we forget the healthcare providers and frontline workers who risked everything to keep us safe and to keep food on our tables."

Throughout the pandemic, the state legislature enacted necessary relief including sick leave for workers, rental assistance, and small businesses grants.

23ABC decided to take an in-depth look back at the data from the pandemic in California.

So far, the virus has infected more than 8 million Californians (8,399,677). COVID-19 has also claimed 85,353 lives.

Latinos make up the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 47.8%, followed by whites (24.3%), Asian Americans (8.7% and Black (5.3%).

Likewise, Latinos suffered the most deaths at 44.2%, followed by Whites (34%) and Asian Americans (10.9%).

After the governor declared a state of emergency on this day two years ago. The first vaccinations rolled out ten months later.

The state later fully re-opened barring a few mask and vaccine restrictions in June of 2021.

Today, more than 74-percent of Californians ages five and older are fully vaccinated with 71,808,499 vaccines administered.

In Kern County, there have been almost 240,000 cases (239,635) and 2,147 deaths.

Latinos made up 38.3% of the cases, followed by Whites (17.8%) and Blacks (3.6%).

Most cases were those between 18-49 with 136,286, followed by those younger than 17 at 45,665.