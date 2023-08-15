BPD arrests 4 teens for riding bikes against traffic, not wearing helmets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Ming Avenue between Gosford and Ashe Roads in Bakersfield saw four teenage boys riding their bikes eastbound in the westbound lanes, not wearing helmets, and doing bike tricks without regard for oncoming traffic.

When the officer tried to pull the boys over, they rode away and the officer pursued them. All four were caught, arrested, and charged with not riding at the right edge of the roadway, reckless driving, failure to wear helmets, and resisting arrest.

BPD says they're aware of other incidents that happen around the city, and they encourage anyone who sees cyclists riding against traffic or riding recklessly to call them at 327-7111 and report it.

IN-DEPTH: CALIFORNIA TRAFFIC CODE AND BICYCLES

As more people opt for alternative transportation, such as bicycles and e-bikes, it's important for both cyclists and motorists to know and understand how the California Vehicle Code pertains to bicycles on public roadways.

According to the nonprofit California Bicycle Coalition, people on bicycles have very much the same rights and responsibilities as people in cars, including:



Cyclists must ride with the flow of traffic at the right edge of the roadway. It is against the law to ride a bike on a public roadway while drunk, drugged, or otherwise intoxicated. Bicycles must meet basic equipment and safety measures with regard to things like working brakes and functional lights and reflectors.

According to California law, cyclists are traffic and must follow the same rules as anyone else using a public roadway. This includes driving on the right, not exceeding the posted speed limit, staying aware and mindful of the drivers and pedestrians around them, and obeying all traffic indicators, including stop signs and traffic lights.

